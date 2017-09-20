« Mitsubishi to unveil new EV concept at Tokyo Motor Show | Main | thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel sign MoU to combine European steel activities in 50/50 joint venture »

Initial order from Sinotruk for UQM Powerphase DT drive systems for pilot trials; beginning of commercial partnership

20 September 2017

Hong-Kong-based Sinotruk has made an initial purchase of UQM PowerPhase DT (drivetrain) systems (earlier post) for implementation and evaluation in their commercial vehicles. This is the first step towards the long term strategy of utilizing UQM electric drive products across Sinotruk’s portfolio of commercial vehicles.

The UQM PowerPhase DT pairs any of UQM’s PowerPhase HD propulsion systems with a two-speed Eaton transmission and Pi Innovo’s transmission control unit—an application-specific variant of the OpenECU M220 controller, with model-based controls developed by Pi Innovo’s systems engineering team. The PowerPhase DT provides a greater speed and torque range than direct drive systems, allowing smaller electric motors to drive large vehicles. In addition, the 2-speed transmission keeps the electric motor operating in the highest efficiency region for a greater portion of the drive cycle.





The UQM electric drivetrain system also allows for improved packaging, greater efficiency, greater payload capacity and lower cost when compared with direct drive or single-speed drivetrain strategies.

All combined, this is a bolt-on, fully electric drivetrain system. This turnkey approach allows customers in the medium- and heavy-duty EV commercial markets to achieve increased performance in areas of gradability, acceleration and efficiency.

Sinotruk is a leading heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturer in China and one of the largest commercial vehicle groups in the world, and this order signals the beginning of the commercial partnership with UQM. China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (CNHTC) is the parent company of Sinotruk. UQM recently announced the execution of a Definitive Stock Purchase Agreement with China Heavy Duty Truck Group, under which CNHTC will acquire 34% of UQM’s issued and outstanding common stock on a fully diluted basis.

UQM and Sinotruk plan to form a joint venture for the manufacture and sales of electric propulsion systems in China. The parties expect Sinotruk to be a significant purchaser of electric propulsion systems from the JV for Sinotruk’s commercial vehicles and other customers will be identified for sales as well.

After finding the right strategic partner in Sinotruk to enter the China market and expand globally, this is the first step in our business relationship. This initial order signals the beginning of UQM’s now increased access to the largest electric vehicle market in the world, leading to a much stronger competitive position for propulsion systems in the global electric vehicle market. —Joe Mitchell, President and CEO of UQM

UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado.

Since its founding in 1950, CNHTC has had a history of cooperation with international partners in developing new products and markets in China and elsewhere, including Steyr of Austria, MAN SE of Germany, and Cargotec of Finland. CNHTC has two subsidiaries listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, respectively.