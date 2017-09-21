« HRL engineers 3D print high-strength aluminum, solve welding problem using nanoparticles of nucleants | Main | Cornell team uses indium coating to enable use of high-capacity lithium metal anodes »
Stuttgart Airport ground fleet vehicles fueled by Neste MY Renewable Diesel
21 September 2017
Stuttgart Airport has started using Neste MY Renewable Diesel to reduce its CO2 emissions and as part of the climate program of Baden-Württemberg’s state airport in Germany. All the ground fleet vehicles which are not electrified, such as the trucks of the airport fire department and winter service equipment, will be using Neste MY Renewable Diesel.
The state airport is the first transportation company in Baden-Württemberg that extensively fuels its vehicle fleet with renewable diesel. The climate-friendly fuel adds to the targeted support of e-mobility and alternative drives on the ground and in the air. This is another important step for climate and health protection.—Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport of Baden-Württemberg and Board Chairman of Flughafen Stuttgart GmbH
Neste MY Renewable Diesel is supplied locally with the brand name C.A.R.E. Diesel by Neste’s distribution partner Tool Fuel Service GmbH, a company specialized in the distribution of renewable fuel in Germany.
Neste MY Renewable Diesel outperforms conventional biodiesel and conventional fossil diesel in terms of engine performance and environmental impact. The fuel’s performance is also excellent in cold weather.
Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a drop-in fuel which can be used to replace conventional fossil diesel without any modifications to the existing diesel engines or investments in storage or logistical systems.
