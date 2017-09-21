« DOE selects eight integrated biorefinery projects for up to $15M total in funding | Main | U. Houston-led project looking for new exhaust treatment catalysts for low-temperature lean-burn combustion engines »

Volkswagen Group Logistics and Scania support LNG trucks

21 September 2017

Trucks powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) produce significantly lower CO 2 and nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions, cause virtually no particulate emissions and are significantly quieter than conventional diesel trucks. Hence, Volkswagen Group Logistics, together with Scania, a brand of the Volkswagen Truck & Bus Group, and the forwarders of the Volkswagen Group are in favor of the use of LNG as a truck fuel.

The German Federal Ministries of Transport and Economic Affairs and associations support this commitment, together with gas suppliers. At an LNG Truck Day event held in Wolfsburg, all concerned spoke in favor of a shared objective of making the transport activities of the Volkswagen Group more environmentally compatible. In future, more than 100 Scania LNG trucks will be used on the roads of north Germany. To achieve this objective, forwarders are to receive support for the purchase of trucks and new LNG refueling stations are to be constructed.

Lower-emission trucks are a key element in our Green Logistics sustainability initiative. With yesterday’s LNG Truck Day, we provided impetus for the use of trucks with alternative powertrains. However, we can only succeed with strong partners – a concerted effort will bring us onto the right track. —Thomas Zernechel, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics

Scania trucks with an LNG powertrain emit up to 20% less CO 2 than comparable diesel engines. The use of regional and local biogas even reduces CO 2 emissions by as much as 90% in addition to the improvement in the carbon dioxide balance, these powertrains emit some 95% less nitrogen oxides (NO x ). Less particulate matter is produced during combustion and particulate emissions are virtually completely avoided (-95%). Compared with diesel-engined trucks, the noise levels produced by combustion are reduced by about 50% (-3 db).

The commitment to the use of LNG trucks is part of the Green Logistics initiative of Volkswagen Group Logistics. This is based on the “TOGETHER 2025” strategy under which the Volkswagen Group has committed itself to responsible management of the environment and the continuous reduction of emissions. The objective of the Green Logistics initiative is to ensure sustainable logistics within the Volkswagen Group.