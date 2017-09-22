« OmniVision’s new automotive reference design system (ARDS) for automotive imaging system development | Main | Johnson Matthey targets coming EV market with $270M investment in battery material technology »

BorgWarner cabin heater extends driving range for new EV

22 September 2017

BorgWarner will be supplying its advanced high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) cabin heating technology for a new electric vehicle (EV) for a globally known EV automaker. BorgWarner’s technology features more efficient use of energy while providing rapid cabin heating.





Limited waste heat impedes heating the cabin. Independent of waste heat, BorgWarner’s high-voltage cabin heater warms the air stream coming from the blower, delivering a comfortable and odor-free cabin environment, while saving battery power due to efficient operation.

Featuring ceramic PTC components as core elements of the design, the cabin heater self-regulates to ensure high power heating is available in cold temperatures, when it is needed most. As temperatures rise and heating demand decreases, the energy is automatically reduced.

The cabin heater offers up to 7 kW of power, provides dual-zone functionality for reduced waste compared with single-zone solutions, and contributes to nearly silent operation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

BorgWarner’s product portfolio also includes numerous other technologies for HEVs and EVs, such as high-voltage liquid heaters, eBooster electrically driven compressors, eGearDrive transmissions and auxiliary thermal coolant pumps.