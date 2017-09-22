« Mercedes-Benz to set up EV production in US, battery plant; $1B investment in Alabama | Main | New study suggests PM air pollution damages the kidneys »

Magellan Midstream Partners expand E15 services

22 September 2017

Growth Energy reports that Magellan Midstream Partners, the Tulsa, Okla.-based transportation, storage, and distribution company, is now offering blending services for E15—a fuel with 15 percent ethanol—throughout their midcontinent terminal system.

Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum product pipeline system in the country.

Leading retailers including Casey’s, Cenex, Family Express, Kum & Go, Kwik Trip, MAPCO, Minnoco, Murphy USA, Protec Fuel, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Sheetz, and Thorntons offer E15 currently at more than 900 locations in 29 states.

This is a major win for consumer choice and a testament to the momentum behind E15, which is a high-octane, cleaner burning fuel that gives American drivers a more earth-friendly, economical, and engine safe option at the pump.

Now that the infrastructure is prepared for year-round blending of E15, we will continue to push to get Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) relief applied to E15 to finally give American drivers a choice at the pump all year. —Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor

Magellan is offering blending services for E15 on a seasonal basis, which will comply with all laws and regulations.