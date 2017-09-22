« Navigant Research expects 2017 sales of plug-in electric vehicles in N America to be 50% greater than in 2016 | Main

Uber to lose its license in London

22 September 2017

Transport for London (TfL) has informed Uber London Limited that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence after the expiration of its current licence on 30 September.

TfL said that it has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence. TfL considers that Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications. These include:

Its approach to reporting serious criminal offenses.

Its approach to how medical certificates are obtained.

Its approach to how Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks are obtained.

Its approach to explaining the use of its Greyball software in London—software that could be used to block regulatory bodies from gaining full access to the app and prevent officials from undertaking regulatory or law enforcement duties.

The Private Hire Vehicles (London) Act 1998 includes provision to appeal a licensing decision within 21 days of it being communicated to the applicant. Uber London Limited can continue to operate until any appeal processes have been exhausted.