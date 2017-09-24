« GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces new 12nm FinFET technology; enhancements for next-gen automotive electronics | Main | PROSUME blockchain-based platform for new peer-to-peer energy models; EV platform »

DOE announces $36M in funding for carbon capture technologies

24 September 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $36 million in federally-funded financial assistance to advance carbon capture technologies. Under the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office Of Fossil Energy (FE), the Design and Testing of Advanced Carbon Capture Technologies funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0001791) will support cost-shared research and development projects that will continue the development of carbon capture technologies to either the engineering scale or to a commercial design.

Selected projects for this FOA will fall under two areas of interest:

Scaling of Carbon Capture Technologies to Engineering Scales Using Existing Host Site Infrastructure. Up to four awards, with combined DOE funding up to $30 million.

Initial Engineering, Testing, and Design for a Commercial-Scale, Post-Combustion CO 2 Capture System. Up to two awards, with combined DOE funding up to $6 million.