DOE announces $36M in funding for carbon capture technologies
24 September 2017
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $36 million in federally-funded financial assistance to advance carbon capture technologies. Under the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office Of Fossil Energy (FE), the Design and Testing of Advanced Carbon Capture Technologies funding opportunity announcement (DE-FOA-0001791) will support cost-shared research and development projects that will continue the development of carbon capture technologies to either the engineering scale or to a commercial design.
Selected projects for this FOA will fall under two areas of interest:
Scaling of Carbon Capture Technologies to Engineering Scales Using Existing Host Site Infrastructure. Up to four awards, with combined DOE funding up to $30 million.
Initial Engineering, Testing, and Design for a Commercial-Scale, Post-Combustion CO2 Capture System. Up to two awards, with combined DOE funding up to $6 million.
These projects will undertake engineering-scale testing of transformational solvent or membrane-based CO2 capture technologies, and will conduct design work for a commercial-scale, post-combustion CO2-capture system at an existing coal-fueled generating unit.
September 24, 2017
For coal plants, it will be obsolete by the time it would become operational, bu the technology may become very usefull to make carbon-negative H2 from biomass or waste, and should provide a source of CO2 for synthetic fuels and chemicals.
Posted by: Alain | September 24, 2017 at 07:34 AM