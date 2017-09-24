« DOE announces $36M in funding for carbon capture technologies | Main

PROSUME blockchain-based platform for new peer-to-peer energy models; EV platform

24 September 2017

The PROSUME Energy Foundation has developed a blockchain-based platform to exchange electricity from renewable and fossil sources. It connects independent power producers, consumers, utility companies and energy communities in a locally shared market where each peer is free to interact in a multi-tenant ecosystem.

The decentralized and self-regulated monitoring system, promises an autonomous, independent and digitized smart place that will permit users to exchange different energy sources, promoting and accelerating new energy community models. Among the foreseen applications for the platform is electric vehicle management, data collection and identity management to empower EV rentals with energy barter systems.

We strongly believe in the sharing energy model based on the peer to peer exchange system, for this reason PROSUME platform has as its main goal to be the most innovative place to develop energy communities, in order to give everyone the possibility to exchange energy in a more transparent, traceable, accessible, flexible, resilient and sustainable way.

PROSUME solutions improve efficiency while reducing time and costs in managing network and energy infrastructures. We aim to combine the network and energy layer to build a blockchain-based Internet of Energy, reducing the points of failure and the need for additional hardware from its adaptability in integrating with available and installed technologies —Alfredo Giardina, Co-founder of PROSUME Energy Foundation

The mission of the Foundation is to promote decentralizing power models and empower an energy community through the blockchain software technology through the implementation of peer-to-peer energy exchange policies targeting possible solutions for all the existing physical and legal energy framework barriers.

PROSUME gives the opportunity to several communities to interact, allowing many different applications. It works as a p2p energy exchange service in different platforms such as a smart community (empowering people to participate in specific aggregator requests of energy demands, where the consumer chooses from different energy sources like green, local, fossil, or sustainable, avoiding intermediaries), energy storage/transmission exchange, electric vehicle platform, etc.

Additional functionalities will be added and upgraded to the PROSUME platform to provide services such as flexibility market operation, assets visualization across the value chain, integration of the business process in the regulatory framework, and other compatible energy apps, hardware, etc.

The Foundation says that several European energy companies have shown an interest. PROSUME is now negotiating eight different pilot projects in Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.





The PROSUME token launch. PROSUME is conducting a token distribution event that will offer an upgradeable ERC20 derivate token named PEF on the Ethereum platform. The proceeds of the token distribution event will be used to implement PROSUME operations and to develop the PROSUME platform.

These tokens will then enable “prosumers” to be part of a platform where electricity assets delivered by various sources and providers can be exchanged. Tokens accepted for this ICO are ETH (ethereum), BTC (bitcoin) and LTC (litecoin). The Pre-ICO will start 27 September 2017 and last for 12 days, offering the chance for early adopters and strategic partners to exchange tokens for ETH, BTC or LTC with a significant Bonus (47%).