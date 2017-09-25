« Daimler Trucks testing truck platooning on public highways in the US | Main

Cadillac embarks on first hands-free cross-country highway drive with Super Cruise

25 September 2017

Cadillac embarked on its first official hands-free drive on freeways from one side of the country to the other, using Super Cruise technology. (Earlier post.) Super Cruise utilizes two advanced technology systems—a driver attention system and precision LiDAR map data.

A group of stakeholders and media will put the power of Super Cruise technology to the test in twelve Super Cruise-equipped Cadillac CT6 vehicles, which departed from Cadillac House in New York City and will travel to Los Angeles, California.

Crossing through 16 states, plus the District of Columbia, in Super Cruise-equipped Cadillac CT6 vehicles, the drive program will make stops in major cities across the US including: Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Dallas, Texas; Santa Fe, New Mexico and Phoenix, Arizona. Super Cruise is Cadillac’s driver assistance feature which enables hands-free, driver-assisted operation on 130,000 miles of limited access, divided freeways in the US.

The multi-state, cross-country drive marks the first time that Super Cruise technology will be demonstrated on New York City freeways. Cadillac has been granted a New York automated vehicle testing license under a new law championed, enacted and advanced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Super Cruise will be available this fall in the 2018 Cadillac CT6.