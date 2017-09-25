« NREL team demonstrates sustainable process for conversion of algal lipids to renewable diesel | Main | Anticipating increased demand for EVs, Teijin to support World Solar Challenge »

Hyundai Motor America adds more than 100 Chargepoint L2 charging stations for employees

25 September 2017

Hyundai Motor America recently officially opened its “Charging Century” of more than 100 level-two charging locations to its employee work force. These allow Hyundai’s employees driving Ioniq Electric, Plug-in Hybrid and Sonata Plug-in Hybrid vehicles to recharge their vehicles at Hyundai Motor America’s new gold LEED-certified modern building in Southern California, minimizing local fossil-fuel-based emissions during their weekly commutes.

By providing convenient charging at work via a 113-charger Chargepoint network, many employees with a sub-25-mile commuting distance will be able to fully charge both at work and home during the week, minimizing fossil-fuel-based emissions and gas station visits on their daily commutes.

The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid has an estimated all-electric range of 27 miles and the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid has an all-electric range of 27 miles. The Ioniq Electric has an even greater range of 124 miles and is the most efficient electric vehicle in the US market, with 136 MPGe.