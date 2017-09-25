« Volvo adding production of next-gen XC90 to South Carolina from 2021 | Main | Daimler Trucks testing truck platooning on public highways in the US »

BHP and Goodfuels Marine to collaborate on biofuels pilot project in Singapore

25 September 2017

With support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), BHP and GoodFuels Marine have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to collaborate on a biofuels pilot project in Singapore, which is expected to be carried out early next year.

The LOI was signed during an MPA-organized inaugural closed-door biofuel roundtable in Singapore which discussed the use of biofuels as a sustainable alternative fuel for the future of shipping.

We are pleased to facilitate discussions on the biofuels front along with our partners, BHP and GoodFuels. The roundtable comes at an opportune time in light of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 0.5% global sulfur cap on marine fuels which will come into effect from 2020, as well as IMO’s longer term plan to lower carbon emissions for shipping. MPA welcomes dialogues across stakeholders and will continue to work with relevant parties as we prepare the bunkering industry for the future. —Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA

As the largest bunkering hub in the world, Singapore is working towards providing cleaner alternative sources of fuel to cater to the future energy needs of the global shipping industry. Among the topics discussed at the roundtable included barriers to the use to biofuels and how these could be addressed.

