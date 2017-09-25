« NTT and Toyota begin joint research aimed at promoting the use of lifestyle support robots | Main | Eaton Cummins JV unveils 12-speed automated transmission »

Inflexion to buy Xtrac

25 September 2017

Inflexion Private Equity said that funds managed by Inflexion have agreed on the buyout of Xtrac Ltd, a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance transmissions for the motorsport and automotive industry.

Xtrac supplies most of the world’s top motorsport teams in both two and four-wheeled formulae across the globe, from MotoGP to Formula 1. The business enjoys strong EBITDA growth; more than 80% of the British manufacturer’s revenue is generated through exports, particularly for high performance automotive applications including hybrids and electric vehicles.

Inflexion is backing Xtrac’s management team, who will remain with the business. Inflexion’s investment will help fuel Xtrac’s future expansion, supporting its rapidly growing high-performance road car division and increasing Xtrac’s team of 330 in the UK and US. Inflexion will support the extension of Xtrac’s factory and purchase of additional world class machinery, accelerating the development of the next generation of high-end automotive transmission systems and advancing its capabilities in hybrid and electric vehicles.