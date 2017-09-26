« IHS Markit research estimates 60B to 70B barrels remain in Permian basin; headed for a second peak | Main

California Energy Commission awards Envoy $1.5M for shared EV program

26 September 2017

The California Energy Commission has awarded Envoy Technologies $1.5 million in funding to develop and implement an Electric Vehicle Shared Mobility Program that will primarily benefit disadvantaged communities in the greater Sacramento Metropolitan and the California Bay Area.

Envoy provides shared mobility as an amenity where people live, work and stay. Envoy’s turnkey solution enables the real estate industry, companies, communities and municipalities the ability to implement closed and exclusive car sharing, e-bike and e-scooter sharing for any size community.

Members of the disadvantaged communities where Envoy will be installed will be able to reserve vehicles for either personal use or to earn income driving for delivery services such as Postmates, Grubhub and ride hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with the California Energy Commission. The goal of the CarShare Expansion is to create a sustainable car sharing program to serve as a model of partnership and efficient use of public funds that is easily replicated by other MSA’s within California. —Aric Ohana, co-founder of Envoy

Envoy partnered with ChargePoint for installation of EV chargers. Envoy also obtained letters of support from Mercy Housing and USA Properties Fund. Envoy plans on deploying more than 80 vehicles in the Sacramento Metro and Bay Area.