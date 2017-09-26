« Samsung introduces industry’s first universal flash storage for next-gen automotive applications such as ADAS | Main | Proton OnSite additional electrolyzer order as part of $22M deal; green hydrogen for fuel cell buses in China »

Porsche introduces Panamera Sport Turismo plug-in hybrid; high-power flagship delivers 680 hp and 0-60 in 3.2s

26 September 2017

Porsche is expanding its hybrid range by adding a powerful plug-in hybrid to the Panamera Sport Turismo model line. Combining the 4.0-liter V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with an electric motor, the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo delivers a total output of 680 hp and 626 ft-lb (850 N·m)of torque, making it one of the most powerful production vehicles Porsche has ever made. Average consumption in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) is 3.0 l/100 km (78.4 mpg US); US fuel consumption figures are not yet released.

Porsche says that the design, including a large tailgate, low loading edge, increased luggage compartment volume and seating for five means that the new flagship of the model line offers a high degree of “everyday practicality”. The base MSRP is $188,400, not including a $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee. The 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is available to order now and is expected to reach US dealers in Spring of 2018.





Like the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid sedan (earlier post), the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo demonstrates the performance advantages of hybrid technology. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo utilizes a boost strategy derived from the 918 Spyder and combines a 100 kW/136 hp electric motor with a 404 kW/550 hp twin-turbo V8 engine. Even at 1,400 rpm, the V8 biturbo and the electric motor deliver the maximum system torque of 850 N·m.

In Europe, the Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo has a range of up to 49 km (30.5 miles) and a top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph) when driven solely using electric power.

The decoupler installed in the Porsche hybrid module is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator (ECA), just as in the other current Panamera hybrid models. This ensures quick response and exceptional comfort. Like other Panamera models, the quick-shifting eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission sends power to the standard active all-wheel drive system with Porsche Traction Management (PTM). The E-performance powertrain allows the vehicle to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds and complete the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds. The top track speed is 192 mph (309 km/h).

The electric motor is powered via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery takes 12 hours to fully charge via a common 120 V, 10 amp connection. If the optional 7.2 kW on-board charger is utilized instead of the standard 3.6 kW unit, the charging time decreases to less than three hours with a 240 V, 40 amp connection.

Charging can also be initiated using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch). Additionally, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with auxiliary air conditioning to cool or heat the passenger compartment prior to driving.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offers all of the innovations of the second generation Panamera. These include the digitalized Porsche Advanced Cockpit, assistance system options such as Porsche InnoDrive including adaptive cruise control and optional rear-axle steering. At the top of the vehicle, the roof extends into an adaptive spoiler.

The angle of the roof spoiler is set in three stages depending on the driving situation and selected vehicle settings, and can generate an additional downforce on the rear axle. In normal driving, the aerodynamic guide element—a central system component of Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA)—stays in its retracted position with an angle of minus seven degrees, which reduces drag and thus optimizes fuel consumption.

At track speeds, the roof spoiler automatically moves to the performance position with an angle of plus one degree, thereby increasing driving stability and lateral dynamics. When in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes, the roof spoiler automatically moves to the performance position at speeds in excess of 55 mph (88.5 km/h). PAA also provides active assistance by adapting the roof spoiler’s angle of inclination to plus 26 degrees when the panoramic sliding roof is open at speeds above 55 mph. In this case, the spoiler helps to minimize wind noise.

The top-of-the-line model offers all of the advantages of the new Sport Turismo range resulting from its unique design. The raised roof line of the Sport Turismo allows for easy entry and exit at the rear of the vehicle and offers excellent head room. The accessibility of the luggage compartment benefits from the wide opening tailgate and a loading edge height of just 24.7 inches.





Like the other Sport Turismo models, the Turbo S E-Hybrid variant is also equipped with seating for three in the rear. The two outer seats take the form of individual seats—in keeping with the model line’s reputation for sporty performance with maximum passenger comfort—thereby producing a 2+1 seat configuration. As an option, the Panamera Sport Turismo is also available in a four-seat configuration with two electrically adjustable individual seats in the back.

Measured to the upper edge of the rear seats, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo offers 15 cubic feet of storage space. The backrests of the three rear seats can be folded down together or individually (in a 40:20:40 split) and can be unlocked electrically from the luggage compartment. When doing so, the luggage compartment volume is increased to 45.7 cubic feet.

Standard equipment on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo includes Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and the Sport Chrono Package. 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheels, auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and a three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are also standard.