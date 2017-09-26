« Navistar and Volkswagen to develop electric medium-duty truck for US and Canada; targeting 2019 or 2020 launch | Main | ABB and Northvolt partner for Europe’s largest battery factory; semiconductor foundry as model »

Proton OnSite, Nel Hydrogen receive $8.3M hydrogen electrolyzer fueling station contract

26 September 2017

Proton Onsite and Nel Hydrogen Solutions, divisions of Nel ASA, have received a purchase order of US$8.3 million on a combined hydrogen PEM electrolyzer and H2Station fueling solution for SunLine Transit Agency (SunLine) in California. The combined solution will have a hydrogen capacity of up to 900 kg per day, making it the world’s largest combined hydrogen production and fueling facility currently being contracted.

SunLine will use the solution for fueling of their growing fleet of fuel cell electric buses operating in the Palm Springs area in California.

The facility will be delivered turn-key, consisting of one Proton PEM M400 electrolyzer, and two H2Station units from Nel. Expected delivery and installation is during 2018.

The project is strategically important for Nel and Proton, as it shows our joint capability in delivering unparalleled hydrogen production and fueling solutions. The combined organization is well-positioned to be part of current and future initiatives needed to achieve California’s long-term renewable energy goals. —Jon André Løkke, CEO of Nel

The project is supported by the Californian Air Resources Board (CARB) under the California Climate Investments (CCI) program.