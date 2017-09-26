« Porsche introduces Panamera Sport Turismo plug-in hybrid; high-power flagship delivers 680 hp and 0-60 in 3.2s | Main | Navistar and Volkswagen to develop electric medium-duty truck for US and Canada; targeting 2019 or 2020 launch »
Proton OnSite additional electrolyzer order as part of $22M deal; green hydrogen for fuel cell buses in China
26 September 2017
Proton OnSite, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nel ASA, received an order for the fourth M Series, Megawatt scale hydrogen electrolyzers in a thirteen M Series delivery agreement with Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. (Synergy). (Earlier post.)
The original agreement between Proton OnSite and Synergy for 13 PEM megawatt systems, and naming Proton as the exclusive supplier of electrolyzers to Synergy, has a total value including installation and associated services of just over US$22 million. Installations and commissioning of the remaining units are planned for Q4, 2017 and through CY 2018.
This continues to show the strong partnership for our hydrogen electrolyzers for FCEV bus fueling with Synergy and the Yunfu government in the Guangdong Province of China. We are well poised to support the hydrogen needs for the rapidly growing commitments being made in China for heavy duty fuel cell trucks and busses while working on also supplying our complete hydrogen refueling solutions to the Chinese market.—David Bow, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing
September 26, 2017
How do they compare (capacity wise) with the single electrolyser (900 Kg/day) unit + 2 H2 distribution stations recently sold to California?
Posted by: HarveyD | September 26, 2017 at 07:23 AM