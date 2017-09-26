« ABB and Northvolt partner for Europe’s largest battery factory; semiconductor foundry as model | Main

Toyota to begin hybrid powertrain production in US; $374M investment in 5 plants

26 September 2017

Toyota is expanding the production of its hybrid powertrains to the US. Toyota will invest $373.8 million in five US manufacturing plants to support production of its first US-made hybrid powertrain and to implement Toyota’s New Global Architecture (TNGA) at its Alabama plant. Each of the projects is scheduled to begin this year and all should be operational by 2020.

The investments will include adding new production of hybrid transaxles (hybrid vehicle transmissions) at the Buffalo, West Virginia, manufacturing facility; expanding 2.5-liter engine capacity at the Georgetown, Kentucky, plant; increasing production of 2.5-liter cylinder heads at Bodine Aluminum’s Troy, Missouri, plant; and modifying the Bodine Jackson, Tennessee, plant to accommodate production of hybrid transaxle cases and housings and 2.5-liter engine blocks. The Huntsville, Alabama, plant will undergo a comprehensive upgrade to enable it to build engines that complement TNGA.

The 2.5-liter engines manufactured in Kentucky and transaxles made in West Virginia will be used in hybrid vehicles built in North America such as the Highlander Hybrid manufactured in Princeton, Indiana. Toyota remains the world leader in gasoline-electric hybrids, surpassing 3 million sales in the US and 10 million globally.



Cutaway of Toyota hybrid transaxle. Click to enlarge.

Fifty new jobs will be created because of the investment at the Alabama plant. There will be no net gain of jobs at the Kentucky, West Virginia, or Bodine Aluminum facilities, but these investments will help to ensure the stability of the plants’ employment levels in the future.

This investment across five American plants expands capacity for our latest TNGA engines, and localizes production of hybrid powertrains, a core Toyota technology. It underscores Toyota’s confidence in the capability and global competitiveness of our North American manufacturing. —Jeff Moore, senior vice president for Manufacturing

The total investment of $373.8 million will be distributed as follows:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, KY – $120,960,000

Bodine Aluminum Jackson, TN – $14,500,000

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, WV – $115,300,000

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, AL – $106,000,000

Bodine Aluminum Troy, MO – $17,050,000

These projects, and others previously announced, move Toyota nearly halfway ($4.1 billion) toward its commitment to invest $10 billion in the US, as announced by Toyota Motor Corporation CEO Akio Toyoda in January 2017.

Toyota operates 14 manufacturing plants in North America (10 in the US) and directly employs more than 46,000 people (more than 36,000 in the US).