GTI partners with Purdue’s CISTAR Center on conversion of shale resources to valuable liquid fuels

27 September 2017

The Gas Technology Institute (GTI) is partnering with Purdue University’s Center for Innovative and Strategic Transformation of Alkane Resources (CISTAR) and other experts from academia, industry and government to develop technologies for responsible conversion of alkanes—light hydrocarbons including methane, ethane and propane—into more valuable liquid fuels, including gasoline and diesel fuels (earlier post).

CISTAR was recently chosen by the National Science Foundation (NSF) as one of their Engineering Research Centers (ERCs). The Center will receive $19.75 million over five years to develop new technologies needed to convert shale gas into transportation fuels and chemicals using a network of portable, modular processing plants.

Innovations in catalysts, separation processes, and reactor designs can enhance conversion efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Reducing the footprint of plant-sized equipment will help to reduce capital investments and remove some barriers to commercialization.

Industrial and university partners will contribute additional funding and critical resources, augmented with expertise from national laboratories and national and international research organizations.