Linde submits LCFS pathway application for compressed H2 from natural gas reforming

27 September 2017

Linde LLC has submitted a California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) pathway application for hydrogen produced by the steam methane reforming (SMR) of North American Natural Gas. The hydrogen is liquefied at a facility in Ontario, California, then re-gasified and compressed at Linde refueling stations.

Linde is basing its application on three months of electricity use data at two Linde hydrogen fueling stations. The company is requesting a provisional carbon intensity (CI) of 165.88 gCO2e/MJ for the proposed pathway. The CI value is based on lifecycle analysis conducted using the CA-GREET 2.0 Tier 2 model.

The well-to-wheel (WTW) fuel cycle analysis includes the production of liquid H2 at the Praxair facility in Ontario, California; transportation to the Linde stations; and compression at the fuel stations.

The proposed CI for this particular pathway is higher than other pathways for natural gas reforming to hydrogen, which range from from 105.13 to 151.01 gCO2e/MJ. As a contrast, the production of hydrogen from landfill gas can have a negative CI, while H2 production via electrolysis using renewable energy can have a CI of zero.

