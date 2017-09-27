« Researchers find consumers compensate for fuel-efficient car by buying bigger second vehicle; losing 60% of fuel economy savings | Main | EPA issues NODA concerning potential further reductions in RFS volume requirements »

Linde submits LCFS pathway application for compressed H2 from natural gas reforming

27 September 2017

Linde LLC has submitted a California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) pathway application for hydrogen produced by the steam methane reforming (SMR) of North American Natural Gas. The hydrogen is liquefied at a facility in Ontario, California, then re-gasified and compressed at Linde refueling stations.

Linde is basing its application on three months of electricity use data at two Linde hydrogen fueling stations. The company is requesting a provisional carbon intensity (CI) of 165.88 gCO 2 e/MJ for the proposed pathway. The CI value is based on lifecycle analysis conducted using the CA-GREET 2.0 Tier 2 model.