XL Hybrids introduces the first hybrid electric upfit for Ford F-250 pickups and chassis for commercial fleets

27 September 2017

XL Hybrids will begin production on the new XL3 Hybrid Electric Drive System for Model Year 2018 Ford Super Duty F-250 pickups in first quarter 2018. This will be the first time that Ford F-250 trucks can be ordered by fleet customers with hybrid-electric drive technology; the XL3 system can provide up to a 25% increase in fuel economy. The new hybrid-electric upfit solution for the F-250 is XL Hybrids’ second product for Ford pickup trucks, after the XLP plug-in hybrid electric upfit for Ford F-150 half-ton pickup trucks. (Earlier post.)

The XL3 system will be the first offered as a ship-thru upfit on Model Year 2018 F-250 pickups. XL3 will be upfit on the Ford Super Duty 6.2-liter V8 gasoline engine compatible with a range of wheelbases, cab and bed configurations in both 4x2 and 4x4 options. As with each XL3 installation, all components are installed under the vehicle, allowing the pickup bed's full capacity.





Ford Super Duty vehicles are in-demand by XL Hybrids’ fleet customers and so we have developed our hybrid-electric upfit solution for the F-250 pickup to meet our customers’ need for power and payload, as well as better fuel economy. We recently surpassed a landmark 50 million total combined customer road miles, and our experience in successfully supporting leading fleets informs our product roadmap. Our solution roadmap continues to be focused on delivering the most seamless, cost-effective fleet electrification solutions for OEM vehicles that our customers ask for. —Ed Lovelace, chief technology officer for XL Hybrids.

Installation of the XL3 system can be completed in just hours on F-250 pickup trucks as a ship-thru upfit. The XL3 technology leaves the original equipment manufacturer’s (OEM) engine, transmission, fuel system and exhaust system completely intact.

Fleets maintain the complete OEM warranty, and get a three-year, 75,000 mile warranty from XL Hybrids on the XL3 powertrain. The XL3 system requires no special maintenance, charging infrastructure or driver training. XL Hybrids is a qualified participant as both a technology provider and an installer in Ford’s Electrification Qualified Vehicle Modifier (eQVM) program.

Ford recently expanded its Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM) program to include companies that develop and install electrified powertrains for commercial vehicles, including trucks, vans and shuttles. XL Hybrids was the first company included in the program. eQVM helps fleet and commercial fleet customers meet their unique and specific needs for durable, reliable electrified work trucks that retain the original powertrain warranty.

XL Hybrids vehicles include the XL Link cloud-based big data analytics system, which measures MPG performance and reports sustainability benefits. XL Link’s proprietary vehicle connectivity is a continuous data link from every vehicle, collecting millions of operational data points, allowing analysis and reports on key performance indicators.

Orders are being taken now for Q1 2018 ship-thru installation.