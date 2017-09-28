« BMW integrating Amazon Alexa into all BMW and MINI vehicles from mid-2018 | Main | Toyota Research Institute video shows Chauffer and Guardian autonomous modes on Platform 2.1 »

ANSI and America Makes targeting automotive participation in Phase 2 of 3D printing standardization roadmap

28 September 2017

In February 2017, the America Makes & ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC) published a standardization roadmap for additive manufacturing (3D Printing). The roadmap identified existing standards and specifications as well as those in development; assessed gaps; and maked recommendations for priority areas where there is a perceived need for additional standardization. The original document was largely developed by interests from the aerospace, defense, and medical sectors.

The partners have just launched phase 2 to update the document; one of the target sectors is automotive. Others are ground vehicle/heavy equipment, energy, and industrial and commercial machinery. ANSI is inviting those in the automotive industry who may have an interest in articulating standardization needs from the sector’s perspective to join the collective effort.

The AMSC is planning to issue by June 2018 an update to its roadmap. To do so, the AMSC will retain its existing working groups evaluating the need for standards across the life cycle of an additively manufactured part. These working groups cover horizontal topics that are applicable to all industry sectors in the areas of design, precursor materials, process control, post-processing, finished material properties, qualification and certification, nondestructive evaluation, and maintenance. The updated document will include progress reports on gaps previously described along with any new gaps that are identified.

A significant addition to enhancing the roadmap’s value will be the establishment of a new polymers working group, which will endeavor to augment the roadmap’s predominant focus on metals by considering standardization needs related to polymers for all horizontal topics across the working groups.

Subject-matter experts interested in participating in one or more of the working groups are invited to review the working group architecture, and sign up. AMSC envisions that initially the working groups will hold virtual (online) meetings every two weeks. First meetings will take place in October. Participation in the AMSC is open to additive manufacturing stakeholders that have operations in the United States.

America Makes is the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute. As the national accelerator for additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing (3DP), America Makes is the nation’s leading and collaborative partner in AM and 3DP technology research, discovery, creation, and innovation.

America Makes is structured as a public-private partnership with member organizations from industry, academia, government, non-government agencies, and workforce and economic development resources. Based in Youngstown, Ohio, America Makes is the first institute for up to 45 manufacturing innovation institutes to follow and is driven by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM).

The NCDMM delivers optimized manufacturing solutions that enhance the quality, affordability, maintainability, and rapid deployment of existing and yet-to-be developed defense systems. This is accomplished through collaboration with government, industry, and academic organizations to promote the implementation of best practices to key stakeholders through the development and delivery of disciplined training, advanced technologies, and methodologies.

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance U.S. global competitiveness and the American quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. The Institute represents the diverse interests of more than 125,000 companies and organizations and 3.5 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official US representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the US National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).