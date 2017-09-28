« Daimler acquires dynamic ridesharing pioneer flinc | Main

Efficient Drivetrain collaborates with Master Transportation on first Made-in-Taiwan e-bus; EDI PowerDrive EV 6000

28 September 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. announced a collaboration with Master Transportation, a Taiwanese bus manufacturer, to develop an all-electric bus program to replace diesel buses for the Taiwanese government.





The collaboration integrates the Efficient Drivetrains EDI PowerDrive EV all-electric drivetrain and EDI PowerSuite vehicle control software into a Master Transportation passenger bus utilizing battery packs from local supplier, Yiding, and LFP cells from Shenyang. The initial bus will be completed in Q4 of 2017, and is the first of its kind to meet the “made in Taiwan” policy—a government initiative created to establish local supply chain, requiring that at least 70% of the components be from manufacturers in Taiwan.

The modular architecture, and inline form of the EDI PowerDrive product family has enabled Master Transportation to meet the “made in Taiwan” policy and allows for easy optimization into a wide range of bus types, making rapid market introductions possible, while providing full OEM vehicle performance.

Efficient Drivetrains moved to established partnerships with local suppliers in response to the recent introduction of a green transportation plan in Taiwan. The stringent anti-idle and emissions reduction mandates require that the 10,000+ diesel buses operating in cities across Taiwan be replaced with all-electric within ten years. The company has extended its EDI PowerDrive EV OEM vehicle developers kit and support program offering for bus manufacturers in Taiwan to enable the rapid creation of all-electric vehicle solutions that meet industry regulations.

With planned completion of the initial bus in Q4 of this year, the vehicle will operate in normal passenger transit duty. With this latest delivery, EDI has now integrated its EDI PowerDrive and EDI PowerSuite technology into more than 100 PHEV and EV buses throughout the Asia-Pacific region. The collective fleet has performed well in multiple terrains and climates, accumulating more than 2 million miles in road-tested service.