Daimler acquires dynamic ridesharing pioneer flinc

28 September 2017

Daimler Mobility Services announced the full acquisition of the Darmstadt-based flinc GmbH—a leading provider of door-to-door ridesharing for short- and medium-haul routes. The start-up launched the flinc platform for short-distance carpooling in 2011. Today, around half a million customers are registered with the platform.

Daimler Mobility Services includes various mobility services, such as car2go, moovel and mytaxi: with the free floating carsharing company car2go, which launched in 2008, customers have the option of renting a car at any time to drive themselves from A to B. mytaxi is a market leader amongst the taxi hailing apps in Europe. The mobility platform moovel offers on-demand access to various mobility offers, including booking and payment. Furthermore, Daimler is involved in the Blacklane, Careem, FlixBus, Turo and Via companies. A total of 15 million customers are registered with the various Daimler mobility services in over 100 cities in Europe, North America and China.

flinc GmbH will continue to operate independently. The founders Dr. Klaus Dibbern, Michael Hübl and Benjamin Kirschner will remain in the leadership team. As a pioneer in the provision of real-time ridesharing (“dynamic ridesharing”), the company has pushed ahead numerous innovations. flinc GmbH was founded in 2010 with the vision of creating new mobility options and distinguishes itself in the areas of business development, business intelligence and software development. In contrast to traditional carpooling providers, the multi-award-winning flinc platform organizes short journeys dynamically and door-to-door.