DOE to award $4M to 9 projects to recover rare earth elements from coal and by-products

29 September 2017

The Department of Energy (DOE) has selected nine projects to receive approximately $4 million in cost-shared federal funding to improve the technical, environmental, and economic performance of new and existing technologies that extract, separate, and recover rare earth elements (REEs) from domestic US coal and coal by-products. (Earlier post.)

US coal resources contain quantities of REEs that offer the potential to reduce dependence on others for these critical materials.

Selected projects fall under three Areas of Interest.

Area of Interest 1—Advanced, Novel Technology Development for Initial REE Extraction, Concentrating to ≥ 2 Weight Percent Organization Description Funding The Ohio State University Concentrating Rare Earth Elements in Acid Mine Drainage using Coal Combustion By-Products

The Ohio State University will collaborate with state agencies to carry out field investigation aimed to screen and evaluate the seasonal changes of rare earths for acid mine drainage discharges that have high recovery potential. The team will ultimately concentrate the rare earths using a highly selective sequential extraction procedure. DOE Funding: $399,967

Non-DOE Funding: $145,985

Total Funding: $545,952 Research Triangle Institute Low-Cost Rare Earth Element (REE) Recovery from Acid Mine Drainage Sludge

Research Triangle Institute plans to use a staged, membrane-based treatment approach to separate, concentrate, and ultimately recover REEs from acid mine drainage (AMD) sludge that will take place over an 18-month performance period. DOE Funding: $400,000

Non-DOE Funding: $100,000

Total Funding: $500,000 University of Kentucky Research Foundation Low-Temperature Plasma Treatment for Enhanced Recovery of Highly Valued Critical REEs from Coal

University of Kentucky Research Foundation will evaluate the mineralogy, leachability and the effect of plasma pretreatment for the various segments of selected feed stocks containing greater than 300 ppm of total REEs on a dry, whole mass basis. DOE Funding: $322,352

Non-DOE Funding: $82,617

Total Funding: $404,969 The University of North Dakota Economic Extraction and Recovery of REEs and Production of Clean Value-Added Products from Low-Rank Coal Fly Ash

The University of North Dakota will collect ash samples and perform characterizations that will be used to inform the development of extraction and concentration approaches. The project will also evaluate a novel method of value-added beneficiation of the clean fly ash. DOE Funding: $400,000

Non-DOE Funding: $108,812

Total Funding: $508,812 Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Development of a Cost-Effective Extraction Process for the Recovery of Heavy and Critical Rare Earth Elements from the Clays and Shales Associated with Coal

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University will investigate ion-exchange leaching and concentration technologies that can extract and enrich the REEs derived from coal resources, specifically clay and shale. DOE Funding: $400,000

Non-DOE Funding: $100,000

Total Funding: $500,000





Area of Interest 2—Optimization of Current State-of-the-Art Separation Technologies for Initial REE Extraction, Concentrating to ≥ 2‒10 Weight Percent Lead organization Description Funding The University of Utah Economic Extraction, Recovery, and Upgrading of Rare Earth Elements from Coal-Based Resources

The University of Utah will demonstrate and improve methods to economically extract, recover, and upgrade the REE contents from coal-based resources using integrated modeling, coal preparation, bio-oxidation, solution conditioning, heap leaching, solvent extraction, and precipitation technologies to cleanly and cost-effectively produce rare earth-bearing products with more than 8 weight percent REE. DOE Funding: $399,200

Non-DOE Funding: $99,800

Total Funding: $499,000 Wayne State University Coupled Hydrothermal Extraction and Ligand-Associated Organosilica Media Recovery of REEs from Coal Fly Ash

Wayne State University will examine the potential to couple hydrothermal leaching of coal fly ash with engineering a custom ligand-associated media to provide an organic solvent-free method of extracting and recovering REEs to be extracted to an acidic aqueous system that will have high concentrations of the targeted REEs (2-10 weight percent). DOE Funding: $430,922; Non-DOE Funding: $112,857

Total Funding: $543,779



