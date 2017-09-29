« Autoliv to acquire LiDAR and time of flight camera expertise | Main | NSF awards UIC $1.44M to discover new 2D materials for better batteries »

GM reveals new-generation ECOTEC 1.0T and 1.3T engines to be launched in China; up to 10% fuel economy improvement

29 September 2017

General Motors revealed its new-generation ECOTEC 1.0T and 1.3T dual injection engines that are being launched in China. The turbocharged engines were developed as a global architecture with the support of GM’s worldwide manufacturing and supply chain networks. They will power Buick and Chevrolet models built and sold in the Chinese domestic market starting later this year.

The new engines are leaders in performance and efficiency. The 1.0T engine generates maximum power of 92 kW/170 N·m, while the 1.3T engine produces maximum power of 120 kW/230 N·m. Fuel economy has been improved by up to 10% compared to the engines powering the popular Buick Excelle GT. This translates into combined fuel consumption of 4.9 liters/100 km (48 mpg US) for the 1.0T engine and 5.8 liters/100 km (40.5 mpg US) for the 1.3T engine.





Representing a new architecture, the new-generation ECOTEC 1.0T and 1.3T engines incorporate a series of advanced technologies. They are the first turbocharged engines to apply dual port injection, which optimizes combustion.

The engines have a compact aluminum structure and redesigned combustion chamber, further enhancing efficiency. Twelve core technologies have been adopted to significantly reduce structural noise and vibration. The innovative application of intelligent mechatronics supports precise control, greener operation and high power.

To ensure the highest level of durability, 367 prototypes were put through nearly 6 million km of testing in different conditions, including high altitude, high temperature, extreme cold, high humidity and corrosive environments, and on varying road surfaces.

The new-generation ECOTEC engines will be produced in GM’s world-class propulsion manufacturing facilities using digitized, automated and big data-controlled manufacturing processes and innovative technologies.