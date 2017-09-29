« NSF awards UIC $1.44M to discover new 2D materials for better batteries | Main | Nissan temporarily suspends new vehicle registrations in Japan »

Honda unveiling new Sports EV Concept at Tokyo Motor Show

29 September 2017

Honda will unveil the new Sports EV Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show in October as part of a broad range of advanced two- and four-wheeled production and concept vehicles.





The development team designed the sporty electric car to deliver a feeling of joy and emotional unity to the drive, achieved by efficiently combining the EV powerunit and AI technology in a compact bodyshape.

Other highlights being showcased by Honda are the Urban EV Concept—revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September—and a range of Super Cub motorcycle models celebrating its 60 years anniversary and 100 million units production after the original introduction. Show visitors will also be able to see the Honda NeuV personal mobility concept and the all-new CR-V, both of which will make their Japanese debuts.