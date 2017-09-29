« Honda unveiling new Sports EV Concept at Tokyo Motor Show | Main | Panasonic to increase automotive lithium-ion battery production in Japan »

Nissan temporarily suspends new vehicle registrations in Japan

29 September 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. notified its dealers in Japan that it will temporarily suspend new registrations for vehicles on dealer lots or in factory inventory. This step is being taken because the processes Nissan agreed to implement as part of vehicle-type approval for the Japanese market were not followed at domestic production plants.

The Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) has pointed out that in the final vehicle inspection process, certain checks were carried out by technicians not properly authorized to perform those duties under Nissan’s own processes. The inspection process has since been corrected and registrations for vehicles since produced are being carried out as normal.

The affected vehicles will be re-inspected and registrations will resume as checks are completed. Regarding affected vehicles already sold, owners will be contacted in due course with instructions on how they can have their vehicles re-inspected.

In addition, Nissan has engaged an independent third party as part of its internal investigation.