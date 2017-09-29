« Cummins and Achates Power awarded $47.4M NAMC contract to develop advanced combat vehicle engine | Main | China issues NEV quotas for automakers: 10% of sales in 2019 and 12% in 2020 »

Print this post

Transflo becomes early member of Blockchain in Trucking Alliance

29 September 2017

Transflo, a provider of mobile, telematics, and business process automation to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada, has joined the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA) to develop technology standards, promote educational efforts, and implement blockchain capabilities in the trucking and freight shipment industry.

Transflo can contribute insights and expertise from its category-defining software and extensive transaction base. The company is on track to facilitate more than $54 billion in freight bills, send 75 million mobile communications, and digitize nearly 500 million documents annually.

Blockchain is a type of technology that structures data in blocks that serve as a transparent activity ledger, documenting transaction history among parties. The technology can be used to manage and validate different types of economic transactions. Transflo’s innovation teams have been exploring use cases about blockchain and the company’s electronic logging, mobile, and imaging solutions. Industry standards may help them bring new solutions to market.

Software and technology continue to accelerate change across the transportation sector. With the right standards and industry support, blockchain may dramatically improve data quality and transform the way the industry does business. The BiTA mission and membership are compelling, and we’re excited to be an early member. —Frank Adelman, Transflo President and CEO

BiTA members include influential technology firms, carriers, shippers, brokers, and OEMs. The consortium expects to tackle initiatives that encourage the use of blockchain applications that improve contract management, shipment optimization, and record keeping.

Founded in August 2017, the Blockchain in Trucking Alliance (BiTA) is a forum for promotion, education, and encouragement to develop and adopt blockchain applications in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. BiTA standards are intended to create a common framework to help organizations develop and adopt blockchain technology.