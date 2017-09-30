« DOE Fuel Cell Technologies Office to host a fuel cell car ride-and-learn at ECS 232 | Main
US Army awards $6.2M contract for 24V Li-Ion 6T batteries to Bren-Tronics
30 September 2017
Bren-Tronics has received a contract to provide high-volume automated manufacturing of Military 24V 6T Li-Ion batteries from the US Army Contracting Command through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC). The total anticipated project value is more than $6.2 million.
For the past two years, Bren-Tronics has manufactured two versions of the 24V Li-Ion 6T battery, one optimized for high-power and the other for high-energy, and delivered more than 500 worldwide. Under this new contract, Bren‑Tronics will mature the existing Li-Ion 6T battery design and manufacturing processes to create mass production capabilities at its Commack facilities. In the final requirement, Bren-Tronics will demonstrate the ability to produce 2,000 Li-ion 6T batteries per month.
The Bren-Tronics 24V Li-Ion 6T battery provides twice the energy with less than half the weight of traditional lead-acid 6T batteries. It also has the highest energy capacity of any 6T battery available in the US while being a true drop-in replacement for the current lead-acid 6T battery.
Applications for the Bren-Tronics 24V Li-Ion 6T battery include: vehicle starting, auxiliary power, silent watch, ground station power and directed-energy applications.
September 30, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments