« DOE Fuel Cell Technologies Office to host a fuel cell car ride-and-learn at ECS 232 | Main

Print this post

US Army awards $6.2M contract for 24V Li-Ion 6T batteries to Bren-Tronics

30 September 2017

Bren-Tronics has received a contract to provide high-volume automated manufacturing of Military 24V 6T Li-Ion batteries from the US Army Contracting Command through the National Advanced Mobility Consortium (NAMC). The total anticipated project value is more than $6.2 million.

For the past two years, Bren-Tronics has manufactured two versions of the 24V Li-Ion 6T battery, one optimized for high-power and the other for high-energy, and delivered more than 500 worldwide. Under this new contract, Bren‑Tronics will mature the existing Li-Ion 6T battery design and manufacturing processes to create mass production capabilities at its Commack facilities. In the final requirement, Bren-Tronics will demonstrate the ability to produce 2,000 Li-ion 6T batteries per month.

The Bren-Tronics 24V Li-Ion 6T battery provides twice the energy with less than half the weight of traditional lead-acid 6T batteries. It also has the highest energy capacity of any 6T battery available in the US while being a true drop-in replacement for the current lead-acid 6T battery.

Applications for the Bren-Tronics 24V Li-Ion 6T battery include: vehicle starting, auxiliary power, silent watch, ground station power and directed-energy applications.