DOE Fuel Cell Technologies Office to host a fuel cell car ride-and-learn at ECS 232

30 September 2017

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) is hosting a Ride-and-Learn at the 232nd Electrochemical Society (ECS) fall meeting next week at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland. The Ride-and-Learn is open to all ECS attendees, first come, first served.

DOE is also providing an update on hydrogen and fuel cell cars at the Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Plenary Session.

FCTO has funded early-stage hydrogen and fuel cells research and development enabling a 60% reduction in fuel cell cost, a four-fold increase in fuel cell durability, and an 80% cut in the cost of electrolyzers over the past decade.