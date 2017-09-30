« Final design of first autonomous and fully electric container vessel revealed; model testing at SINTEF Ocean | Main | DOE Fuel Cell Technologies Office to host a fuel cell car ride-and-learn at ECS 232 »

California workshop on hydrogen and fuel cells in ports

30 September 2017

The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) is hosting a one-day workshop to discuss the current hydrogen and fuel cell activities in ports and maritime, hear the needs and challenges from port and maritime customers (port authorities, terminal operators, trucking companies) of California Ports to reduce their emission footprint and meet California state air quality requirements.

This workshop is the follow-up to the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Ports Workshop 2016, held in Port of Los Angeles. At this year’s workshop, there will be updates from last year with presentations from ports authorities, terminal operators, trucking companies, hydrogen and fuel cell technology providers, and State funding agencies.

In California, the environmental footprint of ports is significant, both because of the volume of activity itself and because they tend to be located in areas that already experience heavy automobile and truck traffic, create smog, particulate matter, and ozone pollution. Areas of California suffer environmental conditions that cause breathing and heart-related health problems and health costs.

Hydrogen-fueled fuel cell electric vehicles are expanding in the California light duty vehicle market, and hydrogen fuel cell fork lifts and other products are being commercially purchased by product distribution centers and factories today. California programs in different stages of development will have an impact on the transition to hydrogen energy systems, including the Sustainable Freight Action Plan and Clean Air Action Plans. Hydrogen and fuel cell systems will have to meet the economic and performance requirements of the terminal operators to find market acceptance in the ports.