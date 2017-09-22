« Baidu announces Apollo 1.5 and $1.5B autonomous driving fund | Main | BorgWarner cabin heater extends driving range for new EV »

Print this post

OmniVision’s new automotive reference design system (ARDS) for automotive imaging system development

22 September 2017

OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, announced the availability of an automotive reference design system (ARDS) that provides a plug-and-play platform for developing automotive imaging systems.

The modular approach of OmniVision’s ARDS allows automotive imaging-system and software developers to mix and match image sensors, image signal processors and long-distance serializer modules. With its compact form factor, OmniVision’s ARDS is suited for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), rear video mirrors, camera monitor systems (CMS) and dash cameras.

The imaging-system industry is anticipating significant growth in ADAS, including surround-view and rear-view camera systems. The New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), a government car-safety program, mandates all new vehicles in the US to be equipped with rear-view cameras by 2018. Surround-view systems (SVS) are also expected to become an even more popular feature for the luxury-vehicle segment within the same timeframe. SVSs typically require at least four cameras to provide a 360-degree view. OmniVision's ARDS enables an ecosystem to design next-generation ADAS systems for the automotive industry.

OmniVision’s ARDS demo kits feature OmniVision’s OV2775 image sensor, the optional OV495 image signal processor (ISP) and serializer camera module. The OV2775 is built on 2.8-micron OmniBSI-2 Deep Well pixel technology, which offers a 16-bit linear output from a single exposure with best-in-class low-light sensitivity. The sensor is capable of recording 1920 x 1080 resolution video at 30 or 60 frames per second with a dynamic range exceeding 120dB. OmniVision’s ARDS is available in two configurations, with or without the OV495 ISP.