Solid-state LiDAR company Innoviz raises $65M; automotive-grade LiDAR for Level 3-5 autonomy available in 2019

7 September 2017

Innoviz Technologies, a leading provider of LiDAR sensing solutions designed for the mass commercialization of autonomous vehicles, raised $65 million in Series B funding as its solid-state LiDAR solution moves into mass production. (Earlier post.)

Strategic partners Delphi Automotive and Magna International participated in the round, along with additional new investors including 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver and others. All Series A investors, including Zohar Zisapel, Vertex Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, Amiti Ventures and Delek Motors, participated in this round. A second closing of this round is expected to be announced soon, introducing additional strategic partners.

Innoviz offers LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology that leverages the company’s proprietary System, MEMS and Detector designs to give autonomous vehicles superior sensing capabilities, even in challenging environments such as bright direct sunlight, varying weather conditions and multi-LiDAR environments.

The company says that its solid-state design is smaller, more reliable and more durable than existing LiDAR solutions. InnovizPro, a development platform designed to provide auto manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers and technology companies with the most advanced LiDAR available for testing and development, will be available in Q1 of 2018. Samples of InnovizOne, the company’s automotive-grade LiDAR device for levels 3 - 5 autonomous driving, will be available in 2019.