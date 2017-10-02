« Nissan unveils electric ecosystem for Europe: new EVs, infrastructure; charging options; V2G | Main

GM to introduce at least 20 new EVs by 2023; 2 in next 18 months; batteries and fuel cells; SURUS

2 October 2017

General Motors said it will introduce at least 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Given customers’ various needs, getting to a zero emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology. It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification—battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.

General Motors believes in an all-electric future. Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs. —Mark Reuss, GM executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain

GM also introduced SURUS—the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure—a fuel-cell-powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance.