« Nissan unveils electric ecosystem for Europe: new EVs, infrastructure; charging options; V2G | Main
GM to introduce at least 20 new EVs by 2023; 2 in next 18 months; batteries and fuel cells; SURUS
2 October 2017
General Motors said it will introduce at least 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV.
Given customers’ various needs, getting to a zero emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology. It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification—battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.
General Motors believes in an all-electric future. Although that future won’t happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers’ needs.—Mark Reuss, GM executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain
GM also introduced SURUS—the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure—a fuel-cell-powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance.
October 2, 2017 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments