« High-density renewable jet fuel from eucalyptus | Main | Nissan unveils electric ecosystem for Europe: new EVs, infrastructure; charging options; V2G »
Rice University team finds asphalt-lithium metal anode enables faster charging, resistance to dendrite formation; Li-S test cell
2 October 2017
Rice University team finds asphalt-lithium metal anode enables faster charging, resistance to dendrite formation; Li-S test cell
The Rice lab of chemist James Tour has developed anodes comprising porous carbon made from asphalt that showed exceptional stability after more than 500 charge-discharge cycles. A high-current density of 20 milliamps per square centimeter demonstrated the material’s promise for use in rapid charge and discharge devices that require high-power density. The finding is reported in the journal ACS Nano.
In addition, the researchers found that the new anode prevented the formation of lithium dendrites. These mossy deposits invade a battery’s electrolyte. If they extend far enough, they short-circuit the anode and cathode and can cause the battery to fail, catch fire or explode.
The Tour lab previously used a derivative of asphalt—specifically, untreated gilsonite, the same type used for the battery—to capture greenhouse gases from natural gas. This time, the researchers mixed asphalt (Asp) with conductive graphene nanoribbons and coated the composite with lithium metal through electrochemical deposition.
The ultrahigh surface area of >3000 m2/g (by BET, N2) of the porous carbon ensures that Li was deposited on the surface of the Asp particles, as determined by scanning electron microscopy (SEM), to form Asp-Li. Graphene nanoribbons (GNRs) were added to enhance the conductivity of the host material at high current densities, to produce Asp-GNR-Li. Asp-GNR-Li has demonstrated remarkable rate performance from 5 A/gLi (1.3C) to 40 A/gLi (10.4C) with coulombic efficiencies >96%. Stable cycling was achieved for more than 500 cycles at 5 A/gLi, and the areal capacity reached up to 9.4 mAh/cm2 at a highest discharging/charging rate of 20 mA/cm2 that was 10× faster than typical LIBs, suggesting use in ultrafast charging systems.—Wang et al.
The lab combined the anode with a sulfurized-carbon cathode to make full batteries for testing. The batteries showed a high-power density of 1,322 W/kg and high-energy density of 943 Wh/kg.
The capacity of these batteries is enormous, but what is equally remarkable is that we can bring them from zero charge to full charge in five minutes, rather than the typical two hours or more needed with other batteries.—James Tour
An earlier project by the lab found that an anode of graphene and carbon nanotubes also prevented the formation of dendrites. Tour said the new composite is simpler.
While the capacity between the former and this new battery is similar, approaching the theoretical limit of lithium metal, the new asphalt-derived carbon can take up more lithium metal per unit area, and it is much simpler and cheaper to make. There is no chemical vapor deposition step, no e-beam deposition step and no need to grow nanotubes from graphene, so manufacturing is greatly simplified.—James Tour
Rice graduate student Tuo Wang is lead author of the paper. Co-authors are Rice postdoctoral researcher Rodrigo Villegas Salvatierra, former postdoctoral researcher Almaz Jalilov, now an assistant professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and former Rice research scientist Jian Tian, now a professor at Wuhan University, China. Tour is the T.T. and W.F. Chao Chair in Chemistry as well as a professor of computer science and of materials science and nanoengineering at Rice.
The Air Force Office of Scientific Research, EMD-Merck and Prince Energy supported the research.
Resources
Tuo Wang, Rodrigo Villegas Salvatierra, Almaz S. Jalilov, Jian Tian, and James M. Tour (2017) “Ultrafast Charging High Capacity Asphalt-Lithium Metal Batteries” ACS Nano doi: 10.1021/acsnano.7b05874
October 2, 2017 in Batteries, Li-Sulfur | Permalink | Comments (7)
Is this the vastly superior battery that Harvey keeps mentioning?
Posted by: Calgarygary | October 02, 2017 at 08:14 AM
This may have the potential to become the first very high capacity (5X +) very quick charge (5 minutes), lower cost affordable batteries for extended range BEVs and fixed applications to store excess/surplus REs and regulate grids etc.
Let's mass produce ASAP.
Posted by: HarveyD | October 02, 2017 at 09:17 AM
I would buy a 2nd/3rd generation extended range (500/miles) BEV with a 150+ kWh battery pack as soon as ultra quick (5 minutes) charging public utilities are available!
Posted by: HarveyD | October 02, 2017 at 09:25 AM
If this one were to pan out (moving from the lab to practical real world considering cost/manufacturing, safety, yada, yada, yada) then it would truly be a game changer.
I believe that once you get over ~250miles of range, the ability to quickly charge becomes more important than trying to further improve the range.
Obviously, both are good, but if you can top it off in 5 minutes...then problem solved: You buy however much capacity YOU need and nothing more.
Harvey can buy his 500 miles and I'll be happy with my 200
:)
Posted by: DaveD | October 02, 2017 at 10:42 AM
Just to reiterate the most incredible fact in the article, the whole battery demonstrated 943 Wh/kg.
That's more than 3x what the 2170s currently coming out of Tesla's Gigafactory can manage. Proof that if we can crack the LiS problems, we're looking at one third the weight of current equivalent batteries or three times the range for much the same cost.
Posted by: clett | October 02, 2017 at 11:25 AM
Lo veo demasiado maravilloso para ser cierto una batería de estas daría una autonomía equiparable a un buen diesel y encima con altas tasas de carga y descarga. Este no es un articulo cualquiera tenemos aquí al santo grial de las baterías ni mas ni menos pero.......Veo la ausencia de un gran detalle no hablan de tiempos ni de si tan siquiera tiene alguna posibilidad de ser comercializado aunque sea a alto precio.
Posted by: Centurion | October 02, 2017 at 11:31 AM
Interesting, so an EV running off a battery containing asphalt would be running on petroleum?
Posted by: Paroway | October 02, 2017 at 11:31 AM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.