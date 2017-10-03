« Creative Bus Sales becomes master distributor for ARBOC’s transit products | Main | DSM high-temperature plastics successfully replace metal in charge air cooler end cap application; Volkswagen Crafter »
Camden to received NJ’s first electric buses; Proterra purchase supported by Low-No grant
3 October 2017
ChargEVC, a non-profit coalition supporting the adoption of electric vehicles in New Jersey, announced that Camden, NJ will see the state’s first electric buses. Supported with a $500,00 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Deployment Grant (Low-No), NJ Transit is purchasing battery-electric buses from Proterra, a ChargEVC member. When deployed, the Proterra Catalyst buses, designed and manufactured in the US, will operate out of Camden’s Newton Avenue Garage.
This action by NJ Transit follows ChargEVC’s recent Roadmap release, which includes electrification for all communities so that the benefits of electrification are enjoyed equitably throughout the state.
Each Proterra bus will eliminate more than 243,000 lbs. of CO2 and help to improve air quality for the Camden community. These transit vehicles will also provide marked savings. With lower year-over-year operation and maintenance costs resulting from having thirty percent fewer parts, and lower and more stable fueling costs when compared to a standard diesel bus, NJ Transit has the potential to achieve more than $450,000 in operational savings, per vehicle, over 12 years, according to ChargEVC.
The Federal $500,000 grant + the $450,000 operation 12-year savings will add up to close to $ zero total cost per e-bus?
Good deal for Camden?
Posted by: HarveyD | October 03, 2017 at 07:49 AM