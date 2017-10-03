« Creative Bus Sales becomes master distributor for ARBOC’s transit products | Main | DSM high-temperature plastics successfully replace metal in charge air cooler end cap application; Volkswagen Crafter »

Camden to received NJ’s first electric buses; Proterra purchase supported by Low-No grant

3 October 2017

ChargEVC, a non-profit coalition supporting the adoption of electric vehicles in New Jersey, announced that Camden, NJ will see the state’s first electric buses. Supported with a $500,00 Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission Vehicle Deployment Grant (Low-No), NJ Transit is purchasing battery-electric buses from Proterra, a ChargEVC member. When deployed, the Proterra Catalyst buses, designed and manufactured in the US, will operate out of Camden’s Newton Avenue Garage.

This action by NJ Transit follows ChargEVC’s recent Roadmap release, which includes electrification for all communities so that the benefits of electrification are enjoyed equitably throughout the state.