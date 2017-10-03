« Agrisoma expanding partnership with Univ. of Florida on biojet fuel in US; Carinata seed | Main | Camden to received NJ’s first electric buses; Proterra purchase supported by Low-No grant »

Creative Bus Sales becomes master distributor for ARBOC’s transit products

3 October 2017

To offer fleets greater access to durable and lighter transit options equipped with mobility options, Creative Bus Sales, the largest bus distributor in the United States, is expanding its already extensive selection of transit vehicles through an exclusive distributorship agreement with ARBOC Specialty Vehicles. This agreement gives Creative Bus Sales the ability to distribute ARBOC’s transit products nationwide, which includes its newest models that are designed for lightweight and maneuverable transportation to meet the emerging demands in both rural, urban and smart cities transport.

Creative Bus Sales will exclusively represent the new Spirit of Equess (Equal Access) bus, the Spirit of Liberty bus, and an upcoming 2018 model called the Spirit of Legacy for ARBOC.

Creative Bus Sales’ expertise in developing solutions aligns well with ARBOC’s transit vehicle offerings, which include features such as CNG and electric powertrain options as well as custom accessibility features that improve access for impaired mobility.

The new Spirit of Equess is a 29-foot urban-ready bus designed to provide access to public transit for everyone with a maneuverable structure, making it suited for smart city design and urban environments. The low-floor, lighter weight bus is highly maneuverable for both rural and urban neighborhoods and quieter than its standard heavy-duty counterparts. The Equess’s lighter weight design and smaller engine also means better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

The Equess drivetrain design allows for CNG and EV options to be handled in the rear area for easier and quicker service access which can translate to lower service costs. Additionally, with best-in-class passenger flow utilizing a single, non-discriminatory patented accessible front passenger ramp, the Equess bus allows riders of all abilities to use the same entrance. This unique feature also has faster wheelchair loading, compared to a conventional wheelchair lift.