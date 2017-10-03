« Nissan to show LEAF NISMO Concept at Tokyo Motor Show | Main

DOE and Germany’s NOW collaborate on hydrogen safety R&D

3 October 2017

The U.S Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Fuel Cell Technologies Office and Germany’s National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW) announced a collaboratio focused on hydrogen safety research and development (R&D).

DOE and NOW are planning a collaborative activity on hydrogen safety R&D topics that may include refueling station equipment, liquid hydrogen, tunnel safety, and other areas of shared interest for technology deployment.

This collaboration aims to advance hydrogen safety worldwide to better ensure the safe rollout of infrastructure and sharing of best practices and lessons learned.