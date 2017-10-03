« ABB launches first 150-350 kW high power charger | Main

Nissan to show LEAF NISMO Concept at Tokyo Motor Show

3 October 2017

Among the concept cars Nissan will display at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show will be the Nissan LEAF NISMO Concept.





The NISMO Concept version of the new LEAF has a sporty new exterior designed by NISMO, Nissan’s motorsports and in-house tuning division. The application of NISMO racing technology to the car’s body results in enhanced aerodynamic performance and less lift, without sacrificing the LEAF’s excellent drag coefficient. The black interior features NISMO’s signature red accents, creating an exciting, high-performance feel.

The LEAF NISMO Concept features a sport-tuned suspension and high-performance tires, plus a custom-tuned computer that delivers instant acceleration at all speeds.

Launched in September, the new Nissan LEAF comes with the latest iteration of Nissan’s ProPILOT single-lane autonomous driving technology. It also includes ProPILOT Park, the first technology in a Japanese-made vehicle to help drivers park by automatically controlling the accelerator, brakes, steering, shift changing and parking brake. Another feature of the new LEAF is e-Pedal, which lets the driver start, accelerate, decelerate, stop and hold the car by using only the accelerator pedal.