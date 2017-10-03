« FDG Electric Vehicles setting up new Li-ion cathode materials factory | Main | Toyota ends production in Australia after 54 years »

Toshiba doubles anode capacity in next-generation Li-ion battery; titanium niobium oxide; application in FY 2019

3 October 2017

Toshiba Corporation announced the development of its next-generation SCiB (Super Charge ion Battery), which uses a new material to double the capacity of the battery anode. The new battery offers high-energy density and the ultra-rapid recharging required for automotive applications. A compact EV with a 32 kWh next generation SCiB pack could recharge to a 320 km (199 miles) drive range (JC08 test cycle) after six minutes—three times the distance possible with current lithium-ion batteries Toshiba said.

Toshiba launched the SCiB as a safe, long-life, fast charging lithium-ion battery in 2008 (earlier post). Since then, the company has continuously refined the technology and improved real-world performance. For its next-generation SCiB, Toshiba has developed a titanium niobium oxide anode material that has double the lithium storage capacity by volume of the graphite-based anodes generally used in lithium-ion batteries.





The new battery also offers high energy density and ultra-rapid recharging characteristics, and its titanium niobium oxide anode is much less likely to experience lithium metal deposition during ultra-rapid recharging or recharging in cold conditions—a cause of battery degradation and internal short circuiting.

Toshiba’s current SCiB employs a lithium titanium oxide anode, and is known for excellent operating characteristics in respect of safety, long life and rapid charging. It has found use in vehicles and industrial and infrastructure applications, including automobiles, buses, railroad cars, elevators and power plants.

Building on this heritage, Toshiba has developed a proprietary method for synthesizing and disarranging crystals of titanium niobium oxide and storing lithium ions more efficiently in the crystal structure.

We are very excited by the potential of the new titanium niobium oxide anode and the next-generation SCiB. Rather than an incremental improvement, this is a game changing advance that will make a significant difference to the range and performance of EV. We will continue to improve the battery’s performance and aim to put the next-generation SCiB into practical application in fiscal year 2019. —Dr. Osamu Hori, Director of Corporate Research & Development Center at Toshiba Corporation

Rigorous testing of a 50Ah prototype (111mm x 194mm x 14.5mm) of the new battery has confirmed that it retains the long life cycle, low-temperature operation, excellent safety and rapid recharging characteristics of the current SCiB.

The energy density by volume of battery is twice that of the current SCiB. The next-generation SCiB maintains more than 90% of its initial capacity after being put through 5,000 charge/discharge cycles, and ultra-rapid recharging can be done in cold conditions, with temperatures as low as -10 ˚C, in only ten minutes.

Toshiba will continue to develop higher energy density batteries that extend the range of EVs and support ultra-rapid recharging, and aims to commercialize the next-generation SCi in fiscal year 2019.

Part of the research work on the next-generation SCiBTM was subsidized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).