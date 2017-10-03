« GM to introduce at least 20 new EVs by 2023; 2 in next 18 months; batteries and fuel cells; SURUS | Main | Statoil, Shell, Total partner on CO2 storage on Norwegian continental shelf »

Tesla reports 26,150 delivers for Q3; only 220 Model 3s due to production bottlenecks

3 October 2017

In Q3, Tesla delivered 26,150 vehicles, of which 14,065 were Model S (54%), 11,865 were Model X (45%), and 220 were Model 3 (1%). This was the company’s best quarter yet for Model S and X deliveries, representing a 4.5% increase over Q3 2016, its previous best quarter, and a 17.7% increase over Q2 2017.

Tesla had previously indicated that second half Model S and X deliveries would likely exceed first half deliveries of 47,077; Tesla now expects to exceed that by several thousand vehicles. In total, the company expects to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017—a 31% increase over 2016.

In addition to Q3 deliveries, about 4,820 Model S and X vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q4 2017.

Q3 production totaled 25,336 vehicles, with 260 of them being Model 3. Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks, the company said. Tesla said that although the “vast majority” of manufacturing subsystems at both the California car plant and the Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected.

Tesla emphasized that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain, saying it is confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.

Earlier in the year, Tesla said it was targeting Model 3 production of 5,000 units per week at some point in 2017.