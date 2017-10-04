« New Euro6 trucks from Volvo running on LNG offer the same performance as diesel, but with 20-100% lower CO₂ emissions | Main | Gevo to supply alcohol-to-jet fuel to Virgin Australia »

FASTR consortium releases new recommendations for contributing to automotive security research and innovation

4 October 2017

FASTR views the automotive security landscape holistically, including everything from the physical supply chain, to consumer electronics used to unlock your car door, to the technical stack responsible for perception and motion planning, and beyond. All of these components must be understood together, in order to accelerate a safe and reliable realization of tomorrow's vehicles.





FASTR views the automotive security landscape holistically, including everything from the physical supply chain, to consumer electronics used to unlock your car door, to the technical stack responsible for perception and motion planning, and beyond. All of these components must be understood together, in order to accelerate a safe and reliable realization of tomorrow’s vehicles.

FASTR’s landscape details future-looking development in areas across the expanding automotive ecosystem:

Physical supply chain

Embedded development

Over-the-air updates

Connected vehicles

Production and development environments

Consumer electronics

Infrastructure

Autonomous vehicles

Founded by Aeris, Intel and Uber in 2016, FASTR seeks to accelerate automotive security by marshaling industry-wide collaboration on threat models, reference architectures, proofs of concept, code samples, white papers, best-known methods, etc.