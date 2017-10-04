« Ford outlines strategic plan to investors; connected, smart vehicles and services, EVs and financial fitness | Main

Jaguar Land Rover introduces plug-in hybrid model to Range Rover Sport line-up: the P400e

4 October 2017

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced its first plug-in hybrid vehicle as part of the Range Rover Sport line-up. Badged P400e, the new model combining a 300PS (221kW) 2.0-liter four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine with a 116PS (85kW) electric motor.

The 404PS (297kW) total available power output—available through the permanent four-wheel drive system—delivers 0-60mph in 6.3 seconds (0-100km/h in only 6.7 seconds) and a maximum speed of 137mph (220km/h). With 640 N·m of torque, the new powertrain mixes dynamic and sustainable performance with traditional Land Rover capability, comfort and refinement. The P400e is available to order from Land Rover retailers in the UK now, priced from £61,315 (US$82,000).





Combined NEDC fuel economy is 84 mpg US (101 mpg UK, 2.8 l/100km) . The Range Rover Sport P400e emits only 64g CO 2 /km on the NEDC combined cycle and offers an all-electric range of up to 31 miles (51 km) without the gasoline engine running. Drivers can select from two driving modes to best suit their needs:

Parallel Hybrid mode (the default driving mode) combines gasoline and electric drive. The driver can optimize battery charge or fuel economy by utilizing one of two charge management functions. The SAVE function prevents the battery charge dropping below a pre-selected level. The Predictive Energy Optimisation (PEO) function utilizes in built GPS altitude data for an input, selected route to combine intelligently the electric motor and gasoline engine to maximize fuel economy.

EV (Electric Vehicle) mode enables the vehicle to run solely on the electric motor using the energy stored in the battery, the ideal solution for quiet, zero emission journeys.

The motor is powered by a 13.1 kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery. Land Rover engineers delivered a set-up that maximizes interior space and provides ideal weight distribution. The 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine is longitudinally mounted, with the 85kW electric motor housed in the ZF automatic eight-speed transmission at the center of the vehicle alongside the 7kW on-board charger.





The access point for the charging cable is at the front of the vehicle, while the prismatic cell lithium-ion battery is mounted at the rear beneath the trunk floor. When rapid charging, a full charge can be achieved in as little as 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box. The battery can be fully charged in 7 hours 30 minutes using the 10 amp home charging cable supplied as standard.

All-terrain capability. Already recognized for its class-leading off-road performance, the new Range Rover Sport builds upon this with the P400e, as its electric motor offers greater control of torque. This facilitates improved low-speed control and superior pull-away on low-grip surfaces. The low range transmission can also be operated in pure EV mode for near silent all-terrain journeys.

Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 technology has been retuned to distribute torque from the electric moto—which has no creep speed and maximum torque from zero rpm—to all four wheels, giving greater control during low-speed off-road manoeuvres, reaffirming its outstanding breadth of capability.

Handling and performance across the model range can also be managed via a series of Terrain Response 2 options. The P400e features a new Comfort program which calibrates the suspension settings to ensure the most comfortable ride possible, while the Dynamic program allows drivers to take greater control over the individual settings, which they can tailor to optimise their experience.

These programs exist alongside Grass Gravel Snow, Mud/Ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl and Eco.

In Eco mode, the driver receives instantaneous feedback and guidance on driving more efficiently, while minimising electrical power consumption and highlighting the effects of certain features on fuel efficiency. It also softens the throttle pedal response, modifies the automatic transmission shift pattern and switches off heating for the door mirrors, steering wheel and seats to optimize fuel efficiency.

The new Range Rover Sport also benefits from Jaguar Land Rover’s unique Low Traction Launch System, which helps to exploit all available traction when pulling away on slippery surfaces. Unlike All-Terrain Progress Control, the company’s all-terrain cruise control technology, Low Traction Launch relies on the driver by initiating a unique throttle map to provides a more usable torque curve. The system is specifically designed to help drivers pull-away from a standstill on slippery surfaces such as wet grass, loose gravel and snow.

Hill Descent Control is also fitted as standard, while excellent ground clearance and a smooth underfloor help the new model negotiate rough terrain.

Wading capability for the P400e is also uncompromised with a maximum depth of 850mm shared with the rest of the Range Rover Sport line-up. For deep water wading, it is recommended that the Ingenium gasoline engine is running to prevent water entering the exhaust system.

Interior. Inside the cabin the new Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, called ‘Blade’ by its developers, is the most advanced ever created by Jaguar Land Rover. Two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens form the centerpiece of the minimalist cabin.





In-car connectivity is enhanced with up to 14 power points, including a domestic plug socket to keep laptops and other devices topped up. The introduction of the Jaguar Land Rover Activity Key also brings new levels of convenience to the Range Rover Sport, allowing customers to lock and unlock their vehicle without the need to carry a key fob.

The new Range Rover Sport has been enhanced with further technologies for greater comfort and convenience:

Gesture sunblind: opened and closed by an advanced gesture control system that senses an occupant’s hand movement. All it takes to open the blind is a rearward swipe in front of the rear view mirror, and forwards to close.

Advanced Tow Assist: takes care of the difficult counter-steering required to position trailers accurately when reversing. The driver can simply guide the trailer into the desired space using the rotary controller for the Terrain Response 2 system.

Pixel-laser LED headlights: advanced technology provides greater luminance and intelligently blanks sections of LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers.

The reveal of the P400e follows the news that from 2020 all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be electrified.