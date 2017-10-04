« Toyota and Hitachi collaborate to build a high-efficiency production model using IoT platform; accelerating PDCA | Main

SAIC introduces large electric panel van in Europe: Maxus EV80

4 October 2017

SAIC Mobility Europe, a division of China’s largest vehicle manufacturer, SAIC, is introducing the Maxus light commercial vehicle brand. The Maxus EV80 van has become the first fully electric large panel van on European roads, ahead of the brand’s full launch in 2019.

The Maxus EV80 and is available as a panel van and a chassis cab, providing practicality and extensive versatility demanded by fleet operators. The panel van features a cargo area length of 3300 mm, width of 1770 mm and height of 1710 mm, resulting in a total volume of 10.2 m3, accessible through wide-opening rear and side doors. The maximum payload capacity is 950 kg (2,100 lbs). The chassis cab is similarly competitive in its capabilities and also boasts a maximum towing mass of 750 kg (1,650 lbs).





With a range of 200 km (124 miles) and charging time of just two hours, the Maxus EV80 is expected to be suited to businesses with typical usage cycles that incorporate predominantly urban routes. Maxus offers a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a battery warranty of five years or 100,000 km.

The two EV80 variants feature a competitive level of standard specification, including (depending on variant) rear parking sensors, air conditioning, and heated electrically adjustable side mirrors.





The Maxus EV80 is being made available to over 200 major fleet operators in Europe that are interested in reducing their carbon footprint and vehicle operating costs by running zero emissions vehicles. It is available initially to fleets in France, Germany, Austria and Benelux, with other markets to follow soon.

German fleet operator, Maske Fleet GmbH, is the first to offer the Maxus EV80 to fleet customers. It is offering these large panel vans from its sites across Germany and Austria.

SAIC Mobility Europe was formally established in Luxembourg. It is responsible for managing the introduction of SAIC brands, products and services into European markets in the coming years, including Maxus light commercial vehicles and MG passenger cars.

With strict emissions regulations being introduced in cities across Europe, the appeal of fully electric commercial vehicles is set to increase. With a 200 km real-life range, zero exhaust emissions and short charging time, the Maxus EV80 is ideal for a large number of businesses that operate in urban environments. Introducing the first fully electric large van in Europe is one example of how China’s mobility industry is increasingly leading the way in electric mobility of all kinds.

By working with fleet mobility providers like Maske we can put evidence on the table from real-world use. We will be monitoring users’ experiences with the vehicle to ensure we are thoroughly prepared for the brand’s full launch in 2019. —Pieter Gabriëls, Managing Director of SAIC Mobility Europe

SAIC Mobility Europe will relaunch the MG passenger car brand in Europe in 2019. The global debut of the MG E-motion electric concept car at the Auto Shanghai motor show in April 2017 epitomized the strategy of the resurgent MG brand. The launch of a new model family in Europe will target younger consumers in both its design approach and the implementation of advanced new energy and connectivity technologies.

SAIC has owned the British brand MG since 2005 and sells cars in China, as well as in other Asian markets, Australia, Latin America and the UK. SAIC’s affiliated vehicle companies include Morris Garages (MG), SAIC MAXUS, SAIC Volkswagen, SAIC-GM, Shanghai General Motors Wuling (SGMW), NAVECO, SAIC-IVECO Hongyan and Shanghai Sunwin Bus Corp (SUNWIN).

SAIC Motor sold 6.49 million vehicles in 2016, up 9.95% from the previous year. In 2015, the company ranked 46th on the annual Fortune Global 500 list, with $106.68 billion in revenues. It marked the fourth time that the company ranked in the list of the world’s most powerful companies.