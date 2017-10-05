« Univ. of Utah study finds many infotainment systems too distracting to be used when vehicle in motion | Main

Print this post

Toyota’s next-generation Century limo features swaps 5L V12 for 5L V8 hybrid system

5 October 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will showcase the new Century (to be released in the middle of 2018) at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017; the new Century will be powered by a 5.0L V8 hybrid system. The Century is Toyota’s limousine flagship model in the Japanese market, and is currently powered by a 5.0-liter V12.





The 5.0-liter 2UR-FSE V8 engine using D-4S direct injection technology for low fuel consumption and high output is installed in combination with the hybrid system (THS II) in pursuit of the lowest fuel consumption in its class. In addition, a two-stage motor speed reduction device realizes quiet and smooth driving.

Optimization of the engine mount and the active noise control system reduces noise and vibration when the engine starts and achieves smooth acceleration.

In addition, the wheelbase has lengthened, the height difference between the scuff plate and floor has decreased, and the height of the door opening has increased, all of which are refinements improving the rear seat riding experience.