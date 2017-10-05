« NREL study quantifies non-residential charging infrastructure needs for growing fleet of plug-in electric vehiles | Main | NIST researchers devise method for high-speed, in-line process control of fuel cell membrane catalyst layers »

Western Governors pledge to create electric vehicle charging network

5 October 2017

The governors of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a unified regional electric vehicle plan to allow electric vehicles to recharge and travel easily along the 5,000 miles of freeways in the western region. The announcement comes in the wake of a new study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) quantifying the number of non-residential L2 and DC fast charging stations needed to support a growing population of plug-ins. (Earlier post.)

The Regional Electric Vehicle (REV) West Plan, announced at the Energy Innovation Summit hosted by the National Governors Association, provides the framework for creating an Intermountain West Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor that will make it possible to seamlessly drive an electric vehicle across the Signatory States’ major transportation corridors. The initial transportation corridors include the following interstates:

Interstates 25, 70 and 76 in Colorado;

Interstates 15, 84, 86, and 90 in Idaho;

Interstates 15, 90 and 94 in Montana;

Interstates 15 and 80 in Nevada;

Interstates 10, 25 and 40 in New Mexico;

Interstates 15, 70, 80 and 84 in Utah; and

Interstates 25, 80 and 90 in Wyoming

More than 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids are already on the roads in western states; the electrification of these major corridors is expected to reduce range anxiety and drive further adoption of EVs, while transforming the market to allow smaller communities to plug into the regional system.

The MOU calls for a coordination group to undertake the following actions: