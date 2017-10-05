« NREL study quantifies non-residential charging infrastructure needs for growing fleet of plug-in electric vehiles | Main | NIST researchers devise method for high-speed, in-line process control of fuel cell membrane catalyst layers »
Western Governors pledge to create electric vehicle charging network
5 October 2017
The governors of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to create a unified regional electric vehicle plan to allow electric vehicles to recharge and travel easily along the 5,000 miles of freeways in the western region. The announcement comes in the wake of a new study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) quantifying the number of non-residential L2 and DC fast charging stations needed to support a growing population of plug-ins. (Earlier post.)
The Regional Electric Vehicle (REV) West Plan, announced at the Energy Innovation Summit hosted by the National Governors Association, provides the framework for creating an Intermountain West Electric Vehicle (EV) Corridor that will make it possible to seamlessly drive an electric vehicle across the Signatory States’ major transportation corridors. The initial transportation corridors include the following interstates:
Interstates 25, 70 and 76 in Colorado;
Interstates 15, 84, 86, and 90 in Idaho;
Interstates 15, 90 and 94 in Montana;
Interstates 15 and 80 in Nevada;
Interstates 10, 25 and 40 in New Mexico;
Interstates 15, 70, 80 and 84 in Utah; and
Interstates 25, 80 and 90 in Wyoming
More than 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids are already on the roads in western states; the electrification of these major corridors is expected to reduce range anxiety and drive further adoption of EVs, while transforming the market to allow smaller communities to plug into the regional system.
The MOU calls for a coordination group to undertake the following actions:
Create best practices and procedures that will enhance EV adoption by promoting EV consumer acceptance and awareness by addressing “range anxiety”; coordinate on EV charging station locations to avoid redundancy and to ensure stations are sited at a frequency and locations so as to optimize utilization and to minimize inconsistencies between charging infrastructure in each state; and leverage economies of scale;
Create voluntary minimum standards for EV charging stations, including standards for administration, interoperability, operations, and management;
Identify and develop opportunities to incorporate EV charging station infrastructure into planning and development processes, such as building codes, metering policies, and renewable energy generation projects;
Encourage EV manufacturers to stock and market a wide variety of EVs within the Signatory States; and
Identify, respond to, and where possible collaborate on funding opportunities to support the development of the Regional Electric Vehicle West EV Corridor.
