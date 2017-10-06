« Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell drivers accumulate more than 3 million zero-emission miles | Main | Cummins to reveal battery-electric and range-extended-electric systems for transit buses »

Boeing to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences to advance autonomous technology capabilities

6 October 2017

Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation; Aurora specializes in autonomous systems technologies to enable advanced robotic aircraft for future aerospace applications and vehicles.

Leveraging autonomous systems that include perception, machine learning and advanced flight control systems, Aurora has designed, produced and flown more than 30 unmanned air vehicles since the company was founded in 1989. Aurora Flight Sciences is also a leader in the emerging field of electric propulsion for aircraft.

During the last decade, Aurora has collaborated with Boeing on the rapid prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for both military and commercial applications.

Since its inception, Aurora has been focused on the development of innovative aircraft that leverage autonomy to make aircraft smarter. As an integral part of Boeing, our pioneered technologies of long-endurance aircraft, robotic co-pilots, and autonomous electric VTOLs will be transitioned into world-class products for the global infrastructure. —John Langford, Aurora founder and CEO

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. This transaction, anticipated to close following receipt of customary regulatory approvals, does not affect Boeing’s financial guidance. Once acquired, Aurora will be a subsidiary under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology known as Aurora Flight Sciences, A Boeing Company. It will retain an independent operating model while benefiting from Boeing’s resources and position as a leading provider of aerospace products and services.

Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Aurora has more than 550 employees and operates in six states in the U.S. including a research and development center located near MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts, manufacturing facilities in Bridgeport, West Virginia and Columbus, Mississippi with offices in Dayton, Ohio, Mountain View, California and Luzern, Switzerland.