ORNL develops prototype device to alert drivers of vehicle cyberattacks

6 October 2017

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have built a prototype plug-in device designed to alert drivers (or autonomous vehicles) of vehicle cyberattacks. The prototype is coded to learn regular timing of signals in the communications network of an individual vehicle and to detect abnormalities in timing frequency that could indicate a network intrusion or malicious software.

Initial prototype testing in ORNL’s Vehicle Security Laboratory demonstrated near-perfect intrusion detection rates.