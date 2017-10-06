Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« EIA: US energy-related CO2 emissions down 1.7% in 2016; carbon intensity of economy down 3.1%; transportation emissions up | Main | New hybrid photocatalyst for highly efficient hydrogen production from water »

Print this post

ORNL develops prototype device to alert drivers of vehicle cyberattacks

6 October 2017

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have built a prototype plug-in device designed to alert drivers (or autonomous vehicles) of vehicle cyberattacks. The prototype is coded to learn regular timing of signals in the communications network of an individual vehicle and to detect abnormalities in timing frequency that could indicate a network intrusion or malicious software.

Initial prototype testing in ORNL’s Vehicle Security Laboratory demonstrated near-perfect intrusion detection rates.

This is a first step toward developing solutions to protect vehicles. Ideally, accurate detection capabilities will facilitate ways to contain or block network intrusions in real-time on the road.

—ORNL’s Bobby Bridges

October 6, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group