« EIA: US energy-related CO2 emissions down 1.7% in 2016; carbon intensity of economy down 3.1%; transportation emissions up | Main | New hybrid photocatalyst for highly efficient hydrogen production from water »
ORNL develops prototype device to alert drivers of vehicle cyberattacks
6 October 2017
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have built a prototype plug-in device designed to alert drivers (or autonomous vehicles) of vehicle cyberattacks. The prototype is coded to learn regular timing of signals in the communications network of an individual vehicle and to detect abnormalities in timing frequency that could indicate a network intrusion or malicious software.
Initial prototype testing in ORNL’s Vehicle Security Laboratory demonstrated near-perfect intrusion detection rates.
This is a first step toward developing solutions to protect vehicles. Ideally, accurate detection capabilities will facilitate ways to contain or block network intrusions in real-time on the road.—ORNL’s Bobby Bridges
October 6, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments