TransCanada terminates Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects

6 October 2017

TransCanada Corporation is halting the application process for its proposed Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects in Canada. Energy East was to have been a 4,500-kilometer pipeline that would have transported approximately 1.1 million barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta and Saskatchewan to the refineries of Eastern Canada and a marine terminal in New Brunswick.

The Eastern Mainline Project would have included four sections of new 36-inch diameter natural gas transmission pipeline between the City of Markham and the Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal.

Transcanada began the application process in 2013, when oil prices were substantially higher. The company has also faced unrelenting environmental opposition to the projects.