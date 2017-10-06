« Wärtsilä to acquire biogas upgrader Puregas Solutions | Main | Allison Transmission introduces new 9AT for release in 2020; extends xFE fuel-saving to Series 1000, 2000 »

TerraPower establishes JV with CNNC for co-development of Traveling Wave Reactor

6 October 2017

TerraPower, LLC recently signed a joint venture agreement with China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) to form the Global Innovation Nuclear Energy Technology Co., Ltd. The two companies plan to work together to complete the Traveling Wave Reactor (TWR) design and commercialize the TWR technology. (Earlier post.)

TWRs, also known as a breed-and-burn reactors or nuclear-burning-wave reactors, are a variety of fast reactor that uses an initial mass of low-enriched fuel to initiate a wave of fission that can then continue propagating through fertile fuel, such as natural or depleted uranium.

This agreement represents a significant milestone for TerraPower and CNNC’s affiliate, China Tianjin TWR Investment Company (CTTIC), in ongoing discussions made possible under policies and agreements for cooperation by the governments of the United States and China.